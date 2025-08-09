Operation Sindoor: Unveiling India's Massive Air Victory
The Indian Air Force carried out Operation Sindoor, shooting down five Pakistani fighter jets and a large aircraft in response to terror attacks. Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh reveals that political will was key to the mission's success, emphasizing decisive airpower. Precision strikes targeted terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan, sending a clear message against cross-border terrorism.
The Indian Air Force, in a significant military maneuver dubbed Operation Sindoor, managed to down five Pakistani fighter jets and a large aircraft, marking India's largest-ever recorded surface-to-air kill. Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh disclosed that the operation was a response to the Pahalgam terror attack.
Singh attributed the mission's success to the strong political backing it received, highlighting the clear directives issued without any imposed restrictions. This candid account was shared during the 16th Air Chief Marshal L M Katre Memorial Lecture, where Singh detailed the strategic May 7 strikes.
The operation, which also crippled several unmanned aerial vehicles and drones, underscores the renewed importance of air warfare in modern military strategy, emphasizing speed, precision, and minimal collateral damage.
(With inputs from agencies.)
