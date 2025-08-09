Crackdown on Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin Yojana: Maharashtra Govt's Verification Drive

The Maharashtra government has launched an extensive verification drive targeting beneficiaries of the Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin Yojana. State officials have raised concerns over misuse and ineligibility, prompting a thorough reevaluation of the scheme's adherence to its initial criteria.

District administrations are instructed to physically verify applicants while anganwadi workers conduct door-to-door checks. This initiative aims to identify and disqualify ineligible beneficiaries, including those outside the specified age range or excess recipients from a single household.

With over 26 lakh beneficiaries under review, the drive is also addressing fraudulent documentation and unexpected claimants, such as men and government employees. The scheme's financial strain on the exchequer and its political impact during previous elections are underscored as key factors necessitating this scrutiny.

