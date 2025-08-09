Left Menu

Tragic Explosion Rocks Hezbollah Arms Depot in Southern Lebanon

An explosion at an arms depot used by Hezbollah in South Lebanon claimed six lives as army experts dismantled munitions. Occurring near Zibqin village, it highlights ongoing tension. Lebanese troops and UN forces are assuming control in compliance with a ceasefire, amid heated protests against a disarmament plan.

  • Lebanon

An explosion at an arms depot in southern Lebanon resulted in the death of six Lebanese army experts on Saturday, as they attempted to dismantle munitions. Several were injured in the incident that took place on the outskirts of Zibqin village, Tyre province.

The depot reportedly belonged to the militant group Hezbollah, who had retreated south of the Litani River in accordance with a ceasefire ending a 14-month conflict with Israel. In recent months, Lebanese troops and UN peacekeepers have taken over Hezbollah's positions in compliance with international agreements.

Thursday saw the Lebanese Cabinet approving a US-backed disarmament plan specifically targeting Hezbollah. Despite government efforts, Hezbollah's leaders refuse to disarm, demanding Israel's withdrawal from several territories. Pro-Hezbollah protests ensued, while the Lebanese army expressed its commitment to national security and warned against any disruptive actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

