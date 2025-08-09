Left Menu

Mothers Unite in Protest for Justice for Lost Daughters

Two bereaved mothers, both having lost their daughters to violence, joined forces in a protest demanding justice at RG Kar Medical College. The protest highlighted shared grief and condemnation of state governance. Influential figures like Shamik Bandyopadhyay and Meeratun Nahar also voiced their dissatisfaction with leadership.

Mothers Unite in Protest for Justice for Lost Daughters
In a poignant act of solidarity, two grieving mothers whose daughters were victims of violence came together to demand justice. They gathered at RG Kar Medical College in south Kolkata, marking a year since one of the tragic incidents occurred.

Sabina, mother of 13-year-old Tamanna Khatun, joined the rally with other activists, resonating her pain with the mother of the hospital's victim. The protest underscored a collective cry for justice, resonating deeply within the community.

Playwright Shamik Bandyopadhyay and Professor Meeratun Nahar, known for their social work, criticized both central and state governments for their inadequate response. Their presence added weight to the call for accountability and reform.

(With inputs from agencies.)

