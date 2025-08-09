Court Stays Punjab's Controversial Land Pooling Policy

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has placed a temporary stay on Punjab's land pooling policy following a petition by Gurdeep Singh Gill. The court criticized the policy for its hasty implementation and lack of essential assessments like environmental and social impact studies.

A division bench led by Justices Anupinder Singh Grewal and Deepak Manchanda highlighted that Punjab's fertile lands are under threat without proper assessments. The decision marks a significant pause in the AAP government's plans until the next hearing on September 10.

Opposition parties and farmer bodies have labeled the policy as exploitative, accusing it of disregarding stakeholders and lacking provisions for the rehabilitation of affected communities.

