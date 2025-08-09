Left Menu

Court Stays Punjab's Controversial Land Pooling Policy

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has temporarily halted Punjab's land pooling policy, citing concerns over inadequate social and environmental impact assessments. The court criticized the policy's hasty notification and lack of provisions for impacted communities. The next hearing is scheduled for September 10.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 09-08-2025 21:06 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 21:06 IST
Court Stays Punjab's Controversial Land Pooling Policy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has placed a temporary stay on Punjab's land pooling policy following a petition by Gurdeep Singh Gill. The court criticized the policy for its hasty implementation and lack of essential assessments like environmental and social impact studies.

A division bench led by Justices Anupinder Singh Grewal and Deepak Manchanda highlighted that Punjab's fertile lands are under threat without proper assessments. The decision marks a significant pause in the AAP government's plans until the next hearing on September 10.

Opposition parties and farmer bodies have labeled the policy as exploitative, accusing it of disregarding stakeholders and lacking provisions for the rehabilitation of affected communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopolitics

Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopo...

 Global
2
Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

 Global
3
Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

 Global
4
Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025