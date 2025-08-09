Tragic Death in Udhampur: The Dangerous Game of Kite Strings
A 25-year-old motorcyclist in Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir, was killed when a banned Chinese kite-string, known as Gattu, slit his throat. Despite prohibitions, the sale of this dangerous string persists. Police have begun investigations to stop illegal sales and identify those responsible for this tragic incident.
A 25-year-old motorcyclist tragically lost his life in Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir, when a banned Chinese kite-string, locally referred to as Gattu, slit his throat on Saturday, according to police reports.
The sale and use of this hazardous string, also known as 'Manja', have been prohibited. However, authorities recently arrested several shopkeepers in Jammu for clandestinely selling the material.
Police have registered a case to investigate this incident further, with the aim of identifying the culprits behind the illegal sale of the string and bringing them to justice.
