Left Menu

Tragic Death in Udhampur: The Dangerous Game of Kite Strings

A 25-year-old motorcyclist in Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir, was killed when a banned Chinese kite-string, known as Gattu, slit his throat. Despite prohibitions, the sale of this dangerous string persists. Police have begun investigations to stop illegal sales and identify those responsible for this tragic incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 09-08-2025 21:10 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 21:10 IST
Tragic Death in Udhampur: The Dangerous Game of Kite Strings
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 25-year-old motorcyclist tragically lost his life in Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir, when a banned Chinese kite-string, locally referred to as Gattu, slit his throat on Saturday, according to police reports.

The sale and use of this hazardous string, also known as 'Manja', have been prohibited. However, authorities recently arrested several shopkeepers in Jammu for clandestinely selling the material.

Police have registered a case to investigate this incident further, with the aim of identifying the culprits behind the illegal sale of the string and bringing them to justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopolitics

Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopo...

 Global
2
Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

 Global
3
Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

 Global
4
Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025