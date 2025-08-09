Punjab's Crackdown on Drug Trafficking and Bootlegging

In a decisive move, Punjab launched a widespread operation against drug traffickers and bootleggers. The crackdown, initiated on the directive of DGP Punjab Gaurav Yadav, saw thorough inspections across state borders to curb illegal activities.

Special DGP Arpit Shukla disclosed that over 600 police officers were deployed to manage checkpoints at 71 critical points across ten districts. These efforts aimed to enhance inter-district coordination and strengthen border security.

During the operation, 2,464 vehicles were scrutinized, resulting in nine impoundments, 286 fines, and nine arrests, marking a significant step towards tackling crime in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)