Indigo Airlines Ordered to Pay Rs 1.5 Lakh for Unhygienic Seat Incident

A Delhi consumer forum found Indigo Airlines guilty of service deficiency for providing a dirty seat to Pinki, directing the airline to compensate her Rs 1.5 lakh plus Rs 25,000 in litigation expenses. They noted the airline's lack of crucial documentation, weakening their defense.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-08-2025 21:39 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 21:39 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Indigo Airlines has been found guilty of deficient service by a Delhi consumer forum after a passenger named Pinki was provided an unhygienic seat on a flight from Baku to New Delhi. The forum ordered Indigo to compensate Pinki Rs 1.5 lakh for the distress caused.

The case came before the New Delhi District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, which criticized the airline for not taking Pinki's complaint seriously. The airline countered that they had reassigned her to a different seat, where she completed her journey.

However, the forum noted Indigo's failure to submit the Situation Data Display report as per aviation protocol. This critical oversight weakened Indigo's defense, leading the forum to award Pinki compensation for the mental and physical distress endured.

(With inputs from agencies.)

