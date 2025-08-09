Left Menu

Assam CM's Bold Stand Against Alleged Infiltrators and Encroachment

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma criticized Congress for allegedly supporting infiltrators, challenging them to accommodate these individuals in their own homes. Sarma emphasized the state's inability to support 'new Assamese' due to limited resources. He reiterated the continuation of eviction drives against illegal settlements, especially highlighting ongoing land clearances.

Assam CM's Bold Stand Against Alleged Infiltrators and Encroachment
Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, has sparked controversy by accusing the Congress party of aiding illegal infiltrators in the state. Speaking at a recent event, Sarma proposed that if Congress continues to show such support, they might as well house these individuals themselves, specifically suggesting Rahul Gandhi's residence as a suitable place.

Sarma was responding to remarks attributed to Congress state president Gaurav Gogoi, who allegedly labeled the infiltrators as 'Na Asamiya' or 'New Assamese.' The Chief Minister expressed concern over the strain that such policies could place on Assam's existing resources and infrastructure.

As part of his administration's efforts to manage illegal land encroachment, Sarma declared the continuation of eviction drives, emphasizing their role in reclaiming significant tracts of encroached land. The moves have primarily affected Bengali-speaking Muslim communities, often leaving them displaced from areas they've long inhabited.

(With inputs from agencies.)

