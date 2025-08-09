Mass Arrests at London Protest: Palestine Action Ban Sparks Controversy

In a significant showdown with law enforcement, London's Metropolitan Police arrested over 365 individuals during a protest against the government's decision to ban the activist group Palestine Action. The protestors, seen wearing traditional Palestinian scarves and waving flags, voiced fiery chants condemning actions in Gaza, calling for 'hands off Gaza' and holding signs denouncing genocide.

As tensions ran high, the demonstrators situated near the iconic Parliament Square were confronted by police, leading to multiple arrests. In a vibrant display of dissent, the crowd shouted 'shame on you' as officers escorted away the protestors, accused of supporting a proscribed organization.

The police also reported seven additional arrests tied to crimes, including assaults on officers, emphasizing that no severe injuries occurred. After a Royal Air Force base incident involving Palestine Action members, British lawmakers enacted legislation labeling the group as a terrorist organization, thus criminalizing membership.

(With inputs from agencies.)