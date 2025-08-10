Left Menu

Mass Arrests at London Protest Against Palestine Action Ban

London's Metropolitan Police arrested over 466 individuals during a protest against the banning of Palestine Action. British lawmakers outlawed the group, citing anti-terrorism legislation following protests that involved damage to military property. The protest spotlighted accusations against Israel for alleged war crimes, which Israel denies.

In a significant crackdown, London's Metropolitan Police arrested more than 466 protesters on Saturday. Demonstrators had gathered to oppose Britain's ban on Palestine Action, a group outlawed under anti-terrorism legislation last July.

The ban followed incidents where members allegedly broke into a Royal Air Force base, leading British lawmakers to act against what they describe as extremist threats. The group has been vocal in its opposition to the British government's stance, accusing it of enabling alleged Israeli war crimes in Gaza.

Amidst chants of "hands off Gaza" and "I oppose genocide," tensions escalated in Parliament Square as crowds clashed with the police. The protest mirrored broader accusations by human rights groups against Israel, which the nation rebuffs as self-defense following a recent deadly attack by Hamas militants.

