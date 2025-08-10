Europe Proposes Ukraine Peace Plan Amid Trump-Putin Talks

In a significant diplomatic move, European officials have presented a peace proposal for Ukraine to the United States as President Donald Trump readies himself for discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin aimed at resolving the extended conflict. The meeting is scheduled for August 15 in Alaska, involving key players like Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Details regarding the potential agreement are yet to be disclosed, but it is expected to involve territorial exchanges that could test Ukraine's territorial integrity, a point strongly opposed by Zelenskiy and European allies. President Trump indicated the potential deal would lead to mutual benefits for the involved parties without delving into specifics.

Amidst ongoing talks, European representatives emphasized preconditions for a ceasefire and reciprocal territorial exchanges with solid security assurances. As discussions continue at a British estate, Ukraine's leadership insists on transparent involvement in negotiations, delineating cooperation as vital to achieving sustainable peace.