Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility
A drone attack by Ukraine damaged an industrial facility in Russia's Saratov region, as reported by the governor, Roman Busargin. Emergency services are responding to the incident, which occurred overnight. Specific details about the site remain undisclosed.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2025 06:38 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 06:38 IST
An industrial facility in the Russian region of Saratov has sustained damage due to a Ukrainian drone attack, according to regional governor Roman Busargin.
Busargin announced the incident via the Telegram messaging app on Sunday, noting that emergency services are actively engaged in the response effort.
Details regarding the nature of the industrial site affected by the overnight strike have not been released.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russia says it has captured two villages in Ukraine, RIA reports
Russia's Zakharova says peace settlement in Ukraine has never been on 'real agenda' of the West
Russian attack kills 3 in Ukraine's city of Dnipro, governor says
New industrial policy to be finalised by Nov: Punjab Industries Minister
Ukraine says its long-range drones hit electronic warfare plant in Russia