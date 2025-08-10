Andaman and Nicobar Islands Boost Coastal Security with Joint Awareness Programme

The Fisheries department of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, in collaboration with the Marine Police Force, has launched a joint awareness programme focused on enhancing coastal security across the archipelago.

The initiative, introduced at the Fisheries Training Centre at Marine Hill, seeks to bolster understanding and readiness in facing threats including smuggling, illegal immigration, and piracy. The programme targets Area Fishery Officers and Sagar Mitras across the islands.

Director of Fisheries, Jagtap Kalyani Rajendra, underlined the critical role of the department in maintaining coastal vigilance and highlighted the importance of an integrated surveillance network involving multiple stakeholders including fisheries and police officials to prevent untoward incidents.