Operation Sindoor: Strategic Chess in the Grey Zone

Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi described Operation Sindoor as a strategic maneuver akin to a chess game. The operation, targeting terror infrastructure, unfolded like an intense test match that could have extended beyond four days, revealing both overt and covert military actions against Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

At a recent address at IIT-Madras, Gen Dwivedi emphasized the necessity of narrative management in conflicts, asserting victory is often psychological. He acknowledged the operation's success owed much to the army's free hand and political clarity, ensuring commanders acted with confidence and strategic foresight.

Highlighting the evolving nature of warfare, Gen Dwivedi stressed the importance of technological advancement, advocating for drone accessibility at the soldier level to enhance preparedness. He warned of persistent threats along India's borders, urging readiness for multi-front conflicts and the utilization of strategic messaging to influence perceptions domestically and internationally.

(With inputs from agencies.)