Fake Recruitment Racket Busted in Gurugram: Mastermind Arrested

A 33-year-old man, Muneer Khan, was arrested in Gurugram's IT Park for operating a fake recruitment firm linked to 85 cybercrime cases. He allegedly used the company to launder illicit funds, following a probe initiated by a theft complaint. Police continue to search for his associates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2025 15:27 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 15:27 IST
In a significant crackdown, Gurugram police arrested Muneer Khan for allegedly orchestrating a fake manpower recruitment operation within the city's IT Park. The operation, which reportedly facilitated numerous cybercrimes, was uncovered during a detailed investigation that began with a theft inquiry last May.

The suspected ringleader, known by the alias Sahil Sharma, has been implicated in 85 cybercrime complaints across India. These offenses came to light following unauthorized UPI transactions linked to a stolen iPhone incident, resulting in monetary losses amounting to Rs 3.98 lakh.

Upon further scrutiny, it was discovered that transactions linked to Khan's company, Meraaki Manpower Services Private Limited, funneled funds through bank accounts under its name. Authorities are currently pursuing his alleged accomplices while assessing the scope of fraudulent activities uncovered through data from the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal.

