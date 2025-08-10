Tragic Collision on Jaipur-Sikar Highway Claims Constable's Life
Constable Rajendra Kumar Samota died after a car collided with his motorcycle on the Jaipur-Sikar highway. CCTV footage helped identify the driver. The accident happened as Samota was on his way to duty. The body will be given to the family post-mortem, and investigations continue.
In a tragic incident on the Jaipur-Sikar highway, a speeding car claimed the life of Constable Rajendra Kumar Samota on Sunday morning. Samota was en route to the Jaipur Police Lines when the collision occurred, officials revealed.
According to Station House Officer Pradeep Sharma, the accident was captured on CCTV, which played a crucial role in identifying the suspect. Local residents immediately rushed Samota to a nearby hospital, where unfortunately, he was declared dead on arrival.
Authorities have confirmed that the body will be released to the family after a post-mortem examination. The investigation into the accident is ongoing, with further updates expected as more evidence is assessed.
