Left Menu

Tragic Collision on Jaipur-Sikar Highway Claims Constable's Life

Constable Rajendra Kumar Samota died after a car collided with his motorcycle on the Jaipur-Sikar highway. CCTV footage helped identify the driver. The accident happened as Samota was on his way to duty. The body will be given to the family post-mortem, and investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 10-08-2025 15:32 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 15:32 IST
Tragic Collision on Jaipur-Sikar Highway Claims Constable's Life
Constable
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident on the Jaipur-Sikar highway, a speeding car claimed the life of Constable Rajendra Kumar Samota on Sunday morning. Samota was en route to the Jaipur Police Lines when the collision occurred, officials revealed.

According to Station House Officer Pradeep Sharma, the accident was captured on CCTV, which played a crucial role in identifying the suspect. Local residents immediately rushed Samota to a nearby hospital, where unfortunately, he was declared dead on arrival.

Authorities have confirmed that the body will be released to the family after a post-mortem examination. The investigation into the accident is ongoing, with further updates expected as more evidence is assessed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopolitics

Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopo...

 Global
2
Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

 Global
3
Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

 Global
4
Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Freight Costs Push Up Manufactured Goods Prices and Influence Inflation

Turning Fuel into Food: OECD-FAO Call for Biofuel Cuts to Ease Global Price Shocks

How the U.S. Housing Bust Cut College Enrolment and Shaped Careers for a Decade

How EU ESG Banking Rules Target Poor Performers Yet Spare Key Green Transition Firms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025