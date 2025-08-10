Tensions Rise as Projectiles Fired from Gaza into Israel

In a recent escalation of hostilities, the Israeli military announced on Sunday that two projectiles were 'likely' launched from the Gaza Strip into Israel. The military's statement highlights ongoing tensions in the region.

Efforts were made to intercept the projectiles. However, the effectiveness of these attempts is currently under review by military officials. The interception efforts underscore the persistent security challenges faced by Israel.

This incident adds to the growing list of similar provocations, emphasizing the volatile nature of the ongoing conflict between Israel and Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)