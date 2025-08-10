Left Menu

Husband Detained in Suspected Dowry Death Case

Satheesh, accused of abetting his wife's suicide, was detained upon arriving in Thiruvananthapuram. The arrest follows a lookout notice after his wife's suspicious death in Sharjah. Satheesh's bail conditions are stringent despite the court order. The case involves allegations of dowry harassment and assault.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 10-08-2025 16:36 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 16:36 IST
Husband Detained in Suspected Dowry Death Case
Satheesh
  • Country:
  • India

In a development concerning a distressing case of suspected dowry-related suicide, a man named Satheesh was detained at Thiruvananthapuram airport. Authorities took him into custody following his arrival from Sharjah.

His detention stems from allegations that he played a role in the suicide of his wife, Athulya, who was found hanging in their Sharjah apartment last month. The arrest follows a lookout notice issued by police after the incident.

Reports indicate that the accusations involve serious charges under the Indian Penal Code, following complaints of dowry harassment and physical assault by Satheesh. The local Crime Branch is set to take over the investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopolitics

Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopo...

 Global
2
Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

 Global
3
Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

 Global
4
Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Freight Costs Push Up Manufactured Goods Prices and Influence Inflation

Turning Fuel into Food: OECD-FAO Call for Biofuel Cuts to Ease Global Price Shocks

How the U.S. Housing Bust Cut College Enrolment and Shaped Careers for a Decade

How EU ESG Banking Rules Target Poor Performers Yet Spare Key Green Transition Firms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025