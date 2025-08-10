Husband Detained in Suspected Dowry Death Case

In a development concerning a distressing case of suspected dowry-related suicide, a man named Satheesh was detained at Thiruvananthapuram airport. Authorities took him into custody following his arrival from Sharjah.

His detention stems from allegations that he played a role in the suicide of his wife, Athulya, who was found hanging in their Sharjah apartment last month. The arrest follows a lookout notice issued by police after the incident.

Reports indicate that the accusations involve serious charges under the Indian Penal Code, following complaints of dowry harassment and physical assault by Satheesh. The local Crime Branch is set to take over the investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)