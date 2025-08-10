Taliban Death Threats: Afghan Women UN Workers Under Siege

An investigation has been launched into explicit death threats made against Afghan women employed by the United Nations, the Taliban reportedly being under investigation but denying involvement. The report, released on Sunday, sheds light on the ordeal faced by female UN staff in Afghanistan.

The threats came in May from unknown entities associated with their work for the UN and other humanitarian agencies. The Taliban assured the UN mission that their personnel were not responsible, prompting the interim measures for safeguarding these women. An Interior Ministry probe is currently underway.

On broader issues, the report emphasizes stringent restrictions on women's personal freedoms, including enforced dress codes and limited public access. It highlights oppressive regulations and notes cases of women's forceful exclusion from markets and recreational areas, as well as the demanding process for acquiring a mahram identification card.

(With inputs from agencies.)