Left Menu

Taliban Death Threats: Afghan Women UN Workers Under Siege

The Taliban face scrutiny over death threats against Afghan women working for the UN. An ongoing investigation aims to uncover the source of threats. Women face restrictive regulations and bans affecting their public presence and employment, as reported by the UN in its latest human rights update.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 10-08-2025 16:38 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 16:38 IST
Taliban Death Threats: Afghan Women UN Workers Under Siege
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

An investigation has been launched into explicit death threats made against Afghan women employed by the United Nations, the Taliban reportedly being under investigation but denying involvement. The report, released on Sunday, sheds light on the ordeal faced by female UN staff in Afghanistan.

The threats came in May from unknown entities associated with their work for the UN and other humanitarian agencies. The Taliban assured the UN mission that their personnel were not responsible, prompting the interim measures for safeguarding these women. An Interior Ministry probe is currently underway.

On broader issues, the report emphasizes stringent restrictions on women's personal freedoms, including enforced dress codes and limited public access. It highlights oppressive regulations and notes cases of women's forceful exclusion from markets and recreational areas, as well as the demanding process for acquiring a mahram identification card.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopolitics

Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopo...

 Global
2
Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

 Global
3
Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

 Global
4
Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Freight Costs Push Up Manufactured Goods Prices and Influence Inflation

Turning Fuel into Food: OECD-FAO Call for Biofuel Cuts to Ease Global Price Shocks

How the U.S. Housing Bust Cut College Enrolment and Shaped Careers for a Decade

How EU ESG Banking Rules Target Poor Performers Yet Spare Key Green Transition Firms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025