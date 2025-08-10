Fatal Dispute Over Money Sparks Village Clash

A monetary dispute turned deadly in Katkwara village, resulting in the tragic death of Satpal, 45, while nine others were injured. The clash, which took place over the weekend, saw two groups resort to violence, police reported.

The altercation escalated when individuals led by Surajpal and Nanhelal attacked their rivals with sticks, leading to severe injuries. Despite immediate medical attention, Satpal succumbed to his injuries at a community health center, while others are still receiving treatment.

Authorities have increased police presence in the village to prevent further tensions. Meanwhile, a manhunt is underway for the assailants, who are currently absconding, as they face allegations of a premeditated attack from the victim's family.

(With inputs from agencies.)