Fatal Dispute Over Money Sparks Village Clash

A monetary dispute in Katkwara village turned deadly when a group allegedly attacked another, resulting in the death of a man named Satpal and injuries to nine others. Police are investigating the incident, deploying additional forces to maintain order while searching for the accused, who remain at large.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pilibhit | Updated: 10-08-2025 16:54 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 16:54 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A monetary dispute turned deadly in Katkwara village, resulting in the tragic death of Satpal, 45, while nine others were injured. The clash, which took place over the weekend, saw two groups resort to violence, police reported.

The altercation escalated when individuals led by Surajpal and Nanhelal attacked their rivals with sticks, leading to severe injuries. Despite immediate medical attention, Satpal succumbed to his injuries at a community health center, while others are still receiving treatment.

Authorities have increased police presence in the village to prevent further tensions. Meanwhile, a manhunt is underway for the assailants, who are currently absconding, as they face allegations of a premeditated attack from the victim's family.

(With inputs from agencies.)

