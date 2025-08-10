Left Menu

Protests Rock Kolkata Over RG Kar Doctor's Justice Demand

BJP activists briefly blocked roads in Salt Lake, Kolkata, protesting police actions during a march demanding justice for a doctor raped and murdered last year. The sit-in, featuring calls for CM Mamata Banerjee's resignation, ended with the protesters' removal by police, amid heightened tensions over the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 10-08-2025 17:09 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 17:09 IST
Protests Rock Kolkata Over RG Kar Doctor's Justice Demand
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a striking display of dissent, BJP activists halted traffic in Kolkata's Salt Lake area on Sunday, protesting what they claim were police excesses during their march to the West Bengal secretariat, Nabanna, a day prior. The activists are demanding justice for a doctor from RG Kar hospital who was brutally raped and murdered last year.

At around 2 pm, approximately 50 protesters staged a sit-in at a major intersection, wielding placards plastered with the 'chi chi' (Shame Shame) slogan, and calling for Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's resignation. The protest briefly ensued chaos, leading to the eventual clearing of the blockade by police.

The protests, part of the 'Nabanna Chalo Abhiyan,' erupted into multiple face-offs between police and protesters. The demonstrations coincided with the anniversary of the doctor's murder, which left her mother hospitalized with injuries during confrontations. Despite barricades and heavy police presence, protesters attempted to breach obstacles, underscoring the charged atmosphere as they sought proximity to the state secretariat.

TRENDING

1
Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopolitics

Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopo...

 Global
2
Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

 Global
3
Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

 Global
4
Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Freight Costs Push Up Manufactured Goods Prices and Influence Inflation

Turning Fuel into Food: OECD-FAO Call for Biofuel Cuts to Ease Global Price Shocks

How the U.S. Housing Bust Cut College Enrolment and Shaped Careers for a Decade

How EU ESG Banking Rules Target Poor Performers Yet Spare Key Green Transition Firms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025