Protests Rock Kolkata Over RG Kar Doctor's Justice Demand
BJP activists briefly blocked roads in Salt Lake, Kolkata, protesting police actions during a march demanding justice for a doctor raped and murdered last year. The sit-in, featuring calls for CM Mamata Banerjee's resignation, ended with the protesters' removal by police, amid heightened tensions over the incident.
In a striking display of dissent, BJP activists halted traffic in Kolkata's Salt Lake area on Sunday, protesting what they claim were police excesses during their march to the West Bengal secretariat, Nabanna, a day prior. The activists are demanding justice for a doctor from RG Kar hospital who was brutally raped and murdered last year.
At around 2 pm, approximately 50 protesters staged a sit-in at a major intersection, wielding placards plastered with the 'chi chi' (Shame Shame) slogan, and calling for Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's resignation. The protest briefly ensued chaos, leading to the eventual clearing of the blockade by police.
The protests, part of the 'Nabanna Chalo Abhiyan,' erupted into multiple face-offs between police and protesters. The demonstrations coincided with the anniversary of the doctor's murder, which left her mother hospitalized with injuries during confrontations. Despite barricades and heavy police presence, protesters attempted to breach obstacles, underscoring the charged atmosphere as they sought proximity to the state secretariat.
