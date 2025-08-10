Left Menu

Notorious Gang Member Nabbed in Dwarka

Police arrested Ishwar Singh, a member of the Nandu gang, in Dwarka, recovering a pistol and live cartridges. Singh is linked to numerous crimes, including violence and extortion, across Delhi. The arrest was part of a planned operation targeting organized criminal activities in the area.

Updated: 10-08-2025 17:51 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 17:51 IST
Notorious Gang Member Nabbed in Dwarka
Ishwar Singh
  • Country:
  • India

A suspected member of the notorious Nandu gang was arrested in a major operation by police in Dwarka. The individual, Ishwar Singh, also known as Monu, was found in possession of a pistol and live cartridges.

Singh, a resident of Bharthal village, has been associated with multiple crimes in the region. The Nandu gang, known for its involvement in violent activities, extortion schemes, and illegal firearms, has been a significant law enforcement concern.

Authorities confirmed Singh's involvement in numerous offenses, including attempted murder and assaults on public servants, making this arrest a significant breakthrough in the crackdown on organized crime in Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

