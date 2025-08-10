Notorious Gang Member Nabbed in Dwarka
Police arrested Ishwar Singh, a member of the Nandu gang, in Dwarka, recovering a pistol and live cartridges. Singh is linked to numerous crimes, including violence and extortion, across Delhi. The arrest was part of a planned operation targeting organized criminal activities in the area.
A suspected member of the notorious Nandu gang was arrested in a major operation by police in Dwarka. The individual, Ishwar Singh, also known as Monu, was found in possession of a pistol and live cartridges.
Singh, a resident of Bharthal village, has been associated with multiple crimes in the region. The Nandu gang, known for its involvement in violent activities, extortion schemes, and illegal firearms, has been a significant law enforcement concern.
Authorities confirmed Singh's involvement in numerous offenses, including attempted murder and assaults on public servants, making this arrest a significant breakthrough in the crackdown on organized crime in Delhi.
