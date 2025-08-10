Inclusive Rehabilitation: A Genuine Step for Kashmir's Integration

On Sunday, PDP leader Waheed Para commended the decision of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to rehabilitate victims of terrorism, urging a broader approach that does not discriminate between victims of terrorists and those harmed by the State.

Para lauded LG Sinha's humane initiative as a pivotal step in aiding families who have suffered immense losses. He reflected on the administration's shift from a hardline stance, emphasizing that compassion, alongside governance, is crucial to winning the hearts of Kashmiris.

However, Para cautioned that true statesmanship requires acknowledging all victims, including those affected by non-state actors and the State itself. Selective rehabilitation leaves some families without closure, and Para stresses the need for a uniform approach to genuinely integrate Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)