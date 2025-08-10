Inclusive Rehabilitation: A Genuine Step for Kashmir's Integration
PDP leader Waheed Para praised Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha's initiative to rehabilitate terror victims, emphasizing the importance of not differentiating between victims of terrorists and those harmed by the State. Para advocates for inclusive rehabilitation to ensure genuine integration and healing for all affected families.
On Sunday, PDP leader Waheed Para commended the decision of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to rehabilitate victims of terrorism, urging a broader approach that does not discriminate between victims of terrorists and those harmed by the State.
Para lauded LG Sinha's humane initiative as a pivotal step in aiding families who have suffered immense losses. He reflected on the administration's shift from a hardline stance, emphasizing that compassion, alongside governance, is crucial to winning the hearts of Kashmiris.
However, Para cautioned that true statesmanship requires acknowledging all victims, including those affected by non-state actors and the State itself. Selective rehabilitation leaves some families without closure, and Para stresses the need for a uniform approach to genuinely integrate Kashmir.
