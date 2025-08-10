Left Menu

Speeding Car Tragedy at Chanakyapuri: A Fatal Crash and Mystery Unfolds

A speeding Mahindra Thar struck two pedestrians near the 11 Murti landmark in Chanakyapuri, resulting in one fatality and critically injuring the other. Police have identified the driver, Ashish, and are investigating possible causes, including speeding and alcohol influence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2025 19:12 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 19:12 IST
A tragic accident unfolded Sunday morning as a speeding Mahindra Thar mowed down two pedestrians near the iconic 11 Murti landmark in Chanakyapuri, police reported. One man was declared dead upon arrival at AIIMS Trauma Centre, while the other remains in critical condition.

The driver, identified as Ashish from Shakarpur, East Delhi, was heading home from Dhaula Kuan. Although the vehicle is registered to a friend, Ankit from Ghaziabad, it was being operated by Ashish at the time of the accident. Investigations suggest the car veered off-road at high speed, hitting the men on the footpath before coming to a halting crash.

Preliminary findings reveal potential causes like driver intoxication or fatigue, following the discovery of whisky in the car. Police are scrutinizing CCTV footage to piece together the sequence of events, and Ashish faces scrutiny as investigators delve into his driving history, which includes a prior speeding violation.

