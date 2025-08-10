Tensions Escalate in Kolkata: Police-Protester Confrontation During Nabanna Abhiyan
Seven cases have been registered by Kolkata Police against BJP MLAs and a party leader following Saturday's violent march to the West Bengal secretariat. The march coincided with the anniversary of a high-profile crime, adding to the tense atmosphere. CCTV footage and other evidence are under examination.
Tensions erupted in Kolkata on Saturday as the city witnessed chaotic scenes during a march to the West Bengal secretariat. The police have filed seven cases against BJP MLAs and a party leader following allegations of obstruction, assault, and damage to public property.
The march coincided with the anniversary of a postgraduate trainee doctor's rape and murder, an event still resonating in public memory. The victim's mother reportedly suffered injuries, further inflaming the situation.
Commissioner Manoj Verma confirmed that the investigation is ongoing, with CCTV and drone footage under scrutiny. Claims of police misconduct, including alleged maltreatment of the victim's mother during the protest, are also being investigated.
