Left Menu

Tensions Escalate in Kolkata: Police-Protester Confrontation During Nabanna Abhiyan

Seven cases have been registered by Kolkata Police against BJP MLAs and a party leader following Saturday's violent march to the West Bengal secretariat. The march coincided with the anniversary of a high-profile crime, adding to the tense atmosphere. CCTV footage and other evidence are under examination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 10-08-2025 19:34 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 19:34 IST
Tensions Escalate in Kolkata: Police-Protester Confrontation During Nabanna Abhiyan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tensions erupted in Kolkata on Saturday as the city witnessed chaotic scenes during a march to the West Bengal secretariat. The police have filed seven cases against BJP MLAs and a party leader following allegations of obstruction, assault, and damage to public property.

The march coincided with the anniversary of a postgraduate trainee doctor's rape and murder, an event still resonating in public memory. The victim's mother reportedly suffered injuries, further inflaming the situation.

Commissioner Manoj Verma confirmed that the investigation is ongoing, with CCTV and drone footage under scrutiny. Claims of police misconduct, including alleged maltreatment of the victim's mother during the protest, are also being investigated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopolitics

Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopo...

 Global
2
Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

 Global
3
Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

 Global
4
Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Freight Costs Push Up Manufactured Goods Prices and Influence Inflation

Turning Fuel into Food: OECD-FAO Call for Biofuel Cuts to Ease Global Price Shocks

How the U.S. Housing Bust Cut College Enrolment and Shaped Careers for a Decade

How EU ESG Banking Rules Target Poor Performers Yet Spare Key Green Transition Firms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025