Left Menu

Projectiles from Gaza Land in Israel

Two projectiles launched from the Gaza Strip landed in Israeli territory, the Israeli Defence Forces reported. Both fell in open areas, causing no injuries. Interception attempts by the military were made, and the outcomes are currently under review.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2025 20:12 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 20:12 IST
Projectiles from Gaza Land in Israel

The Israeli Defence Forces have reported that two projectiles launched from the Gaza Strip landed in Israeli territory this weekend.

According to the military, the projectiles fell in open areas, and no injuries have been reported. The incident prompted interception attempts, the results of which are presently under review.

The launch marks a continuation of tensions in the region, with both sides on alert amid ongoing geopolitical challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopolitics

Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopo...

 Global
2
Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

 Global
3
Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

 Global
4
Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Freight Costs Push Up Manufactured Goods Prices and Influence Inflation

Turning Fuel into Food: OECD-FAO Call for Biofuel Cuts to Ease Global Price Shocks

How the U.S. Housing Bust Cut College Enrolment and Shaped Careers for a Decade

How EU ESG Banking Rules Target Poor Performers Yet Spare Key Green Transition Firms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025