Projectiles from Gaza Land in Israel
Two projectiles launched from the Gaza Strip landed in Israeli territory, the Israeli Defence Forces reported. Both fell in open areas, causing no injuries. Interception attempts by the military were made, and the outcomes are currently under review.
The Israeli Defence Forces have reported that two projectiles launched from the Gaza Strip landed in Israeli territory this weekend.
According to the military, the projectiles fell in open areas, and no injuries have been reported. The incident prompted interception attempts, the results of which are presently under review.
The launch marks a continuation of tensions in the region, with both sides on alert amid ongoing geopolitical challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
