Two Bihari Men Arrested in J&K Murder Mystery
The Jammu and Kashmir Police have cracked a 10-month-old murder case by arresting two men from Bihar. The suspects, Jalil Nutt and Mohd Azad, confessed to killing Sushil Singh Manhas after a dispute over a scooty ride. A Chinese-made pair of scissors was recovered as the murder weapon.
- Country:
- India
The Jammu and Kashmir Police announced on Sunday that they have successfully solved a decade-old murder case with the arrest of two individuals from Bihar. The case involved the death of Sushil Singh Manhas, who was found with stab wounds in Bari Brahmana's industrial area during last year's Diwali night.
Subsequent investigations led to the arrest of Jalil Nutt, hailing from Gopalganj district of Bihar, who confessed to the murder alongside Mohd Azad from Sitamarhi district. The crime stemmed from a dispute over a scooty ride that culminated in Manhas's fatal stabbing.
A Chinese-made pair of scissors, determined to be the murder weapon, was recovered based on Azad's disclosure. Meanwhile, police found another body, identified as Sunil Choudhary, in the Bishna area near Jammu, leading to further investigations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jammu
- Kashmir
- Police
- Murder
- Arrest
- Bihar
- Scooty
- Scissors
- Investigation
- Confession
ALSO READ
Tragic Tale of Domestic Struggle Leads to Arrest in Maharashtra
BJD Corporator Fugitive Amid Rape Case: Five Aides Arrested
Excise Crackdown: Rave Party Foiled and Drug Peddlers Arrested
Supreme Court to Deliberate on Bihar's Controversial Electoral Roll Overhaul
Prominent BJD Corporator Arrested in Rape Case Controversy