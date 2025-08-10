Left Menu

Two Bihari Men Arrested in J&K Murder Mystery

The Jammu and Kashmir Police have cracked a 10-month-old murder case by arresting two men from Bihar. The suspects, Jalil Nutt and Mohd Azad, confessed to killing Sushil Singh Manhas after a dispute over a scooty ride. A Chinese-made pair of scissors was recovered as the murder weapon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 10-08-2025 22:52 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 22:52 IST
Two Bihari Men Arrested in J&K Murder Mystery
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu and Kashmir Police announced on Sunday that they have successfully solved a decade-old murder case with the arrest of two individuals from Bihar. The case involved the death of Sushil Singh Manhas, who was found with stab wounds in Bari Brahmana's industrial area during last year's Diwali night.

Subsequent investigations led to the arrest of Jalil Nutt, hailing from Gopalganj district of Bihar, who confessed to the murder alongside Mohd Azad from Sitamarhi district. The crime stemmed from a dispute over a scooty ride that culminated in Manhas's fatal stabbing.

A Chinese-made pair of scissors, determined to be the murder weapon, was recovered based on Azad's disclosure. Meanwhile, police found another body, identified as Sunil Choudhary, in the Bishna area near Jammu, leading to further investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

 Global
2
Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

 Global
3
Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

 Global
4
Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teens at risk: How AI companion apps exploit mental health struggles

Legal gaps threaten safe use of generative AI in education

New tool monitors and controls personality shifts like sycophancy and hallucination in AI assistants

Scalable, secure and smart: ECBT architecture reinvents horticultural data chains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025