Two Bihari Men Arrested in J&K Murder Mystery

The Jammu and Kashmir Police announced on Sunday that they have successfully solved a decade-old murder case with the arrest of two individuals from Bihar. The case involved the death of Sushil Singh Manhas, who was found with stab wounds in Bari Brahmana's industrial area during last year's Diwali night.

Subsequent investigations led to the arrest of Jalil Nutt, hailing from Gopalganj district of Bihar, who confessed to the murder alongside Mohd Azad from Sitamarhi district. The crime stemmed from a dispute over a scooty ride that culminated in Manhas's fatal stabbing.

A Chinese-made pair of scissors, determined to be the murder weapon, was recovered based on Azad's disclosure. Meanwhile, police found another body, identified as Sunil Choudhary, in the Bishna area near Jammu, leading to further investigations.

