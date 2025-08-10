Rahul Gandhi's Allegations Stir Electoral Controversy in Haryana

In a developing controversy, Haryana's chief electoral officer has called upon Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to substantiate his allegations of irregularities in the electoral rolls for the 2024 State assembly elections.

Gandhi, who is the leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha, had recently claimed that a marginal vote difference decided the 2024 Haryana elections for the Congress, highlighting disputed voter lists.

The electoral officer has requested Gandhi to provide the relevant documentation within a 10-day timeframe, as pressure mounts on him to either validate his accusations or issue an apology for what election officials describe as potentially 'fake' charges.

