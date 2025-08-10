Rahul Gandhi's Allegations Stir Electoral Controversy in Haryana
Haryana's chief electoral officer has requested Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to provide documents supporting his claims of electoral roll anomalies in the state assembly polls. The CEO's communication demands evidence within 10 days to verify Gandhi's allegations, highlighting the contested nature of the upcoming elections.
- Country:
- India
In a developing controversy, Haryana's chief electoral officer has called upon Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to substantiate his allegations of irregularities in the electoral rolls for the 2024 State assembly elections.
Gandhi, who is the leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha, had recently claimed that a marginal vote difference decided the 2024 Haryana elections for the Congress, highlighting disputed voter lists.
The electoral officer has requested Gandhi to provide the relevant documentation within a 10-day timeframe, as pressure mounts on him to either validate his accusations or issue an apology for what election officials describe as potentially 'fake' charges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
