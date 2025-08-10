Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi's Allegations Stir Electoral Controversy in Haryana

Haryana's chief electoral officer has requested Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to provide documents supporting his claims of electoral roll anomalies in the state assembly polls. The CEO's communication demands evidence within 10 days to verify Gandhi's allegations, highlighting the contested nature of the upcoming elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 10-08-2025 23:06 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 23:06 IST
Rahul Gandhi's Allegations Stir Electoral Controversy in Haryana
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a developing controversy, Haryana's chief electoral officer has called upon Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to substantiate his allegations of irregularities in the electoral rolls for the 2024 State assembly elections.

Gandhi, who is the leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha, had recently claimed that a marginal vote difference decided the 2024 Haryana elections for the Congress, highlighting disputed voter lists.

The electoral officer has requested Gandhi to provide the relevant documentation within a 10-day timeframe, as pressure mounts on him to either validate his accusations or issue an apology for what election officials describe as potentially 'fake' charges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

 Global
2
Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

 Global
3
Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

 Global
4
Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teens at risk: How AI companion apps exploit mental health struggles

Legal gaps threaten safe use of generative AI in education

New tool monitors and controls personality shifts like sycophancy and hallucination in AI assistants

Scalable, secure and smart: ECBT architecture reinvents horticultural data chains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025