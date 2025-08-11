Left Menu

Netanyahu Vows Swift Gaza Offensive Amid Rising Humanitarian Concerns

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu plans a swift Gaza offensive to combat Hamas, stating urgency after a cabinet decision. The offensive, which began with airstrikes on Gaza City, faces international scrutiny as humanitarian conditions worsen. The UN urges halting actions that endanger civilians, while Israel aims to establish safe zones.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2025 02:17 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 02:17 IST
Benjamin Netanyahu

In a recent declaration, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu emphasized a rapid conclusion to the latest Gaza offensive, a move sanctioned by his security cabinet. This decision, centering on seizing remaining Hamas strongholds, has drawn both domestic criticism and global concern regarding civilian safety and potential humanitarian fallout.

Gaza City, densely populated and already grappling with critical conditions, witnessed intensified Israeli airstrikes, resulting in fatalities, including two journalists. This escalation follows a communication between Netanyahu and U.S. President Donald Trump, highlighting Israeli intentions and the complexities of any prolonged military engagement in the region.

International voices, notably from European nations, have publicly implored for restraint and increased humanitarian aid, warning of the deepening manmade crisis within Gaza. The ongoing conflict, exacerbated by contested aid distribution channels, underscores the urgent need for diplomacy and sustained relief efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

