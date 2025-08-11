Left Menu

Controversial Airstrike: The Killing of Journalist or Terrorist?

Anas Al Sharif, accused by Israel of leading a Hamas cell, was killed in Gaza City. Israel claims he posed as a journalist, while Al Jazeera and Palestinian groups condemned the action as an attack on press freedom. The event signals potential escalation in the Israeli offensive.

Updated: 11-08-2025 04:30 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 04:30 IST
Israel's military executed an airstrike on Gaza City, targeting Anas Al Sharif, whom they allege was a Hamas cell leader posing as an Al Jazeera journalist. The strike resulted in the death of Al Sharif along with three other journalists and an assistant.

The incident has been met with backlash from both Al Jazeera and various journalists' organizations, which condemned the attack as a severe blow to press freedom. Al Jazeera described Al Sharif as a courageous journalist and criticized the strike as an effort to silence critical voices from Gaza.

As tension escalates, with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu hinting at a new offensive, the incident marks a significant point of contention, highlighting the precarious position of journalists reporting from conflict zones. Press freedom groups and UN experts had previously expressed concern over Al Sharif's safety.

