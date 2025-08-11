Controversial Airstrike: The Killing of Journalist or Terrorist?

Israel's military executed an airstrike on Gaza City, targeting Anas Al Sharif, whom they allege was a Hamas cell leader posing as an Al Jazeera journalist. The strike resulted in the death of Al Sharif along with three other journalists and an assistant.

The incident has been met with backlash from both Al Jazeera and various journalists' organizations, which condemned the attack as a severe blow to press freedom. Al Jazeera described Al Sharif as a courageous journalist and criticized the strike as an effort to silence critical voices from Gaza.

As tension escalates, with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu hinting at a new offensive, the incident marks a significant point of contention, highlighting the precarious position of journalists reporting from conflict zones. Press freedom groups and UN experts had previously expressed concern over Al Sharif's safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)