Controversy Over Journalist's Killing in Gaza Airstrike

Israel claims it killed a Hamas leader, Anas Al Sharif, in an airstrike in Gaza City, asserting he posed as an Al Jazeera journalist to facilitate rocket attacks. The incident, involving other journalists' deaths, has drawn sharp condemnation from Al Jazeera and press freedom advocates, fueling tensions in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2025 05:27 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 05:27 IST
In a controversial airstrike in Gaza City, Israel's military claimed responsibility for targeting and killing Anas Al Sharif, who they alleged was a Hamas leader posing as an Al Jazeera journalist. This assertion met with strong condemnation from the Qatari broadcaster and international press freedom groups.

Al Sharif was among four Al Jazeera journalists killed in the incident near Shifa Hospital, according to both Gaza officials and the broadcaster. Israel justified the strike, citing intelligence and documents, claiming Al Sharif was orchestrating rocket attacks against Israeli civilians and soldiers.

The attack has sparked significant outrage, with press freedom advocates and human rights entities calling for international intervention. Al Jazeera described the strike as an effort to silence journalists and obstruct coverage of escalating tensions in Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Teens at risk: How AI companion apps exploit mental health struggles

Legal gaps threaten safe use of generative AI in education

New tool monitors and controls personality shifts like sycophancy and hallucination in AI assistants

Scalable, secure and smart: ECBT architecture reinvents horticultural data chains

