Controversy Over Journalist's Killing in Gaza Airstrike

In a controversial airstrike in Gaza City, Israel's military claimed responsibility for targeting and killing Anas Al Sharif, who they alleged was a Hamas leader posing as an Al Jazeera journalist. This assertion met with strong condemnation from the Qatari broadcaster and international press freedom groups.

Al Sharif was among four Al Jazeera journalists killed in the incident near Shifa Hospital, according to both Gaza officials and the broadcaster. Israel justified the strike, citing intelligence and documents, claiming Al Sharif was orchestrating rocket attacks against Israeli civilians and soldiers.

The attack has sparked significant outrage, with press freedom advocates and human rights entities calling for international intervention. Al Jazeera described the strike as an effort to silence journalists and obstruct coverage of escalating tensions in Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)