Meat Ban Sparks Independence Day Controversy

The Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation's decision to ban meat sales on Independence Day has sparked significant political controversy. Opposition leaders, including NCP (SP) MLA Jitendra Awhad and Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray, have condemned the ban, arguing it infringes on personal freedom and food choices.

According to the KDMC directive, all slaughterhouses and butcher shops are to remain closed on August 15, a tradition upheld since 1988. Deputy Commissioner Kanchan Gaikwad emphasized the measure aligns with civic resolutions to maintain public order during important national events.

While some, like Shiv Sena's Vishwanath Bhoir, support the KDMC's actions, critics argue that dietary habits are deeply embedded in cultural identity, especially in coastal communities. The debate over the ban continues, highlighting tensions between administrative decisions and individual freedoms.