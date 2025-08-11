Shockwaves in Mumbai: A Disturbing Tale of Betrayal and Justice

In a distressing case from central Mumbai, a 15-year-old girl was allegedly subjected to sexual assault by five individuals over three months, according to police reports on Monday.

The shocking revelation came after a girlfriend of one of the accused confronted the victim, leading to the discovery of compromising videos and messages on her phone. This prompted the girl's parents to approach authorities.

A 25-year-old man has been arrested and four juveniles detained. A case has been filed under sections concerning gang rape and relevant charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Acts.