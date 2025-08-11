Tragic Pattern of Fires: Investigating Disturbing Trends in Odisha
A tragic incident occurred in Odisha's Bargarh district where a 13-year-old schoolgirl allegedly took her own life by setting herself on fire. This is the latest in a series of similar incidents involving women and girls in the region. Authorities are actively investigating these distressing occurrences.
- Country:
- India
In a heartbreaking incident, a 13-year-old schoolgirl in Odisha's Bargarh district allegedly set herself on fire, succumbing to her injuries at a hospital in Burla, according to local police. Bolangir SP Abilash G stated that an unnatural death case has been registered, and a three-member police team is investigating the incident.
The girl was found in a half-burnt state by villagers in Phiringmal and was rushed to a hospital before being transferred to VIMSAR, Burla. Authorities have recovered a video related to the case, and inquiries are ongoing to understand the reasons behind this tragic step.
This incident follows a concerning pattern, as three other similar cases of women burning have occurred since mid-July in different parts of Odisha, sparking deeper investigations by law enforcement officials into this disturbing trend.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Odisha
- schoolgirl
- fire
- investigation
- Bargarh
- police
- death
- incident
- Balangir
- trend