Left Menu

Tragic Pattern of Fires: Investigating Disturbing Trends in Odisha

A tragic incident occurred in Odisha's Bargarh district where a 13-year-old schoolgirl allegedly took her own life by setting herself on fire. This is the latest in a series of similar incidents involving women and girls in the region. Authorities are actively investigating these distressing occurrences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 11-08-2025 13:39 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 13:39 IST
Tragic Pattern of Fires: Investigating Disturbing Trends in Odisha
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a heartbreaking incident, a 13-year-old schoolgirl in Odisha's Bargarh district allegedly set herself on fire, succumbing to her injuries at a hospital in Burla, according to local police. Bolangir SP Abilash G stated that an unnatural death case has been registered, and a three-member police team is investigating the incident.

The girl was found in a half-burnt state by villagers in Phiringmal and was rushed to a hospital before being transferred to VIMSAR, Burla. Authorities have recovered a video related to the case, and inquiries are ongoing to understand the reasons behind this tragic step.

This incident follows a concerning pattern, as three other similar cases of women burning have occurred since mid-July in different parts of Odisha, sparking deeper investigations by law enforcement officials into this disturbing trend.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

 Global
2
Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

 Global
3
Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

 Global
4
Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teens at risk: How AI companion apps exploit mental health struggles

Legal gaps threaten safe use of generative AI in education

New tool monitors and controls personality shifts like sycophancy and hallucination in AI assistants

Scalable, secure and smart: ECBT architecture reinvents horticultural data chains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025