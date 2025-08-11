Tragic Pattern of Fires: Investigating Disturbing Trends in Odisha

In a heartbreaking incident, a 13-year-old schoolgirl in Odisha's Bargarh district allegedly set herself on fire, succumbing to her injuries at a hospital in Burla, according to local police. Bolangir SP Abilash G stated that an unnatural death case has been registered, and a three-member police team is investigating the incident.

The girl was found in a half-burnt state by villagers in Phiringmal and was rushed to a hospital before being transferred to VIMSAR, Burla. Authorities have recovered a video related to the case, and inquiries are ongoing to understand the reasons behind this tragic step.

This incident follows a concerning pattern, as three other similar cases of women burning have occurred since mid-July in different parts of Odisha, sparking deeper investigations by law enforcement officials into this disturbing trend.

(With inputs from agencies.)