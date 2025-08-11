Left Menu

Kerala Man's Digital Deceit: Inside a 1.05 Crore Con

A Kerala man was arrested for allegedly scamming a South Goa resident of Rs 1.05 crore by pretending to be a law enforcement official. The accused, Gokul Prakash MK, used a fake arrest warrant to coerce the victim into transferring the money. The case is under further investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 11-08-2025 14:06 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 14:06 IST
Kerala Man's Digital Deceit: Inside a 1.05 Crore Con
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Kerala man has been detained for allegedly defrauding a resident of South Goa of Rs 1.05 crore. Police reported on Monday that the man used a scheme known as 'digital arrest' to carry out the scam.

The accused, Gokul Prakash MK, masqueraded as a law enforcement officer, misleading the victim into believing he was implicated in a money laundering investigation. Prakash utilized a counterfeit arrest warrant to intimidate the Quepem-based victim into making multiple bank transactions.

Superintendent of Police Rahul Gupta revealed that Prakash had received Rs 24 lakh from the fraudulent activity, linking him to 13 criminal cases across 10 states totaling over Rs 9.02 crore. A formal complaint was filed on July 9 under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act. Police traced the suspect to Kannur, Kerala, apprehending him on August 7, and further investigations are progressing under PI Deepak Pednekar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

 Global
2
Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

 Global
3
Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

 Global
4
Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teens at risk: How AI companion apps exploit mental health struggles

Legal gaps threaten safe use of generative AI in education

New tool monitors and controls personality shifts like sycophancy and hallucination in AI assistants

Scalable, secure and smart: ECBT architecture reinvents horticultural data chains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025