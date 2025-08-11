Left Menu

Tragic Discovery: Man Found Dead in Northeast Delhi

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2025 15:53 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 15:53 IST
A tragic incident unfolded in northeast Delhi's Khajuri Khas area when a 33-year-old man, identified as Raji Ahmed, was found dead with injuries on Monday morning. According to an official, the discovery was made following a PCR call at around 6.21 am, reporting a person lying in C-Block.

Upon arrival, police found Ahmed lying in an injured state. Crime and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) teams were quickly dispatched to the scene to conduct a meticulous examination and gather vital evidence. The body has since been sent to GTB Hospital for a post-mortem examination, providing essential details for the ongoing investigation.

A case has been registered under the appropriate sections of the law, and authorities have mobilized multiple teams to identify and apprehend the perpetrators swiftly. As the investigation remains active, police urge anyone with information to come forward to aid their efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

