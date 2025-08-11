UN Condemns Killing of Palestinian Journalists in Gaza
The United Nations' human rights office on Monday strongly condemned the killing of six Palestinian journalists in Gaza. It declared the actions conducted by Israel's military as a severe violation of international humanitarian law. A photo of flattened tents and a bullet-ridden wall accompanied the announcement.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva | Updated: 11-08-2025 16:12 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 16:12 IST
- Country:
- Switzerland
The United Nations human rights office has issued a strong condemnation following the deaths of six Palestinian journalists in Gaza, denounced as a 'grave breach of international humanitarian law' by Israel's military operations.
In a revelation that has stirred global concern, a post on social media platform X featured an image highlighting the aftermath of violence in Gaza City, with blue tents reduced to ruins and bullet-scarred walls serving as grim evidence.
This incident has sparked calls for accountability and an urgent reevaluation of military protocols involving media personnel in conflict zones.
- READ MORE ON:
- UN
- Palestinian
- journalists
- Gaza
- Israel
- military
- humanitarian law
- media
- conflict
- accountability
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Israeli military says it will pause fighting in 3 areas of Gaza as part of efforts to address surging hunger, reports AP.
Israeli Military Announces Humanitarian Pause in Gaza
Israeli Military Initiates Tactical Pause in Gaza Amid Humanitarian Concerns
Israeli Military Announces Tactical Pause in Gaza Amidst Humanitarian Crisis
Israeli Military Implements Tactical Pauses Amid Gaza Crisis