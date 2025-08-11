UN Condemns Killing of Palestinian Journalists in Gaza

The United Nations human rights office has issued a strong condemnation following the deaths of six Palestinian journalists in Gaza, denounced as a 'grave breach of international humanitarian law' by Israel's military operations.

In a revelation that has stirred global concern, a post on social media platform X featured an image highlighting the aftermath of violence in Gaza City, with blue tents reduced to ruins and bullet-scarred walls serving as grim evidence.

This incident has sparked calls for accountability and an urgent reevaluation of military protocols involving media personnel in conflict zones.