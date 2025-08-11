Left Menu

Tensions Escalate as Right-Wing Groups Clash Over Fatehpur Mausoleum

In Fatehpur, Uttar Pradesh, Hindu right-wing groups stirred controversy by demanding to offer prayers at Nawab Abu Samad's mausoleum, claiming it was a former temple. Despite heavy security, a video surfaced showing vandalism and a saffron flag hoisted on the structure, prompting a police investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kanpur | Updated: 11-08-2025 17:10 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 17:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a contentious incident in Fatehpur, Uttar Pradesh, Hindu right-wing outfits demanded permission to conduct prayers inside a centuries-old mausoleum, alleging it was once a temple. The disputed site, originally Nawab Abu Samad's mausoleum, was heavily guarded after prior warnings by local BJP leaders.

A video clip that emerged, though not independently verified, displayed individuals vandalizing the mausoleum and raising a saffron flag atop its structure. This incident has sparked a police investigation to understand how security was breached and led to lawlessness.

Authorities are now under pressure to act promptly. Superintendent of Police Anoop Kumar Singh assured strict actions against those involved. Additional police forces have been dispatched to the location to ensure peace and prevent further escalations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

