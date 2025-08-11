Tensions Escalate as Right-Wing Groups Clash Over Fatehpur Mausoleum

In a contentious incident in Fatehpur, Uttar Pradesh, Hindu right-wing outfits demanded permission to conduct prayers inside a centuries-old mausoleum, alleging it was once a temple. The disputed site, originally Nawab Abu Samad's mausoleum, was heavily guarded after prior warnings by local BJP leaders.

A video clip that emerged, though not independently verified, displayed individuals vandalizing the mausoleum and raising a saffron flag atop its structure. This incident has sparked a police investigation to understand how security was breached and led to lawlessness.

Authorities are now under pressure to act promptly. Superintendent of Police Anoop Kumar Singh assured strict actions against those involved. Additional police forces have been dispatched to the location to ensure peace and prevent further escalations.

