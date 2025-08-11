Elderly Man Detained for Bomb Threat at Jaipur CMO

An elderly man was detained on Monday after he allegedly threatened to blow up the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) in Jaipur, the police reported.

Senior police officers swiftly responded by carrying out a thorough search operation at the CMO premises in Jaipur. However, no suspicious objects were found, according to DCP South Rajarshi Raj.

The police traced the call to a 70-year-old man located in Jhunjhunu, who was then taken into custody. Preliminary investigation suggests that the suspect made the threat under the influence of alcohol, as he contacted the police control room at around 12:30 PM with his claims.