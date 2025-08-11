Justice March Sparks Uproar: Kolkata's Streets in Turmoil
Protests erupted in Kolkata and Howrah over the rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor last year. Several cases were filed against political party leaders and supporters during the 'Nabanna Chalo Abhiyan' march, demanding justice for the victim. The protest saw violence and disruption in multiple locations.
India
- India
Protests in Kolkata and Howrah turned violent during the 'Nabanna Chalo Abhiyan', marking one year since the rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor. The marchers demanded justice for the RG Kar Medical College victim.
Law enforcement agencies filed seven cases, citing chaos and confrontations at multiple points during the protest. The Kolkata Police registered five cases, while Howrah Police reported two, according to a police official.
Incidents included attacks on police, vandalism, and disruptions in public spaces. Authorities will move to register additional cases against political party members, reflecting ongoing tensions and demands for accountability and justice in the region.
