Left Menu

Justice March Sparks Uproar: Kolkata's Streets in Turmoil

Protests erupted in Kolkata and Howrah over the rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor last year. Several cases were filed against political party leaders and supporters during the 'Nabanna Chalo Abhiyan' march, demanding justice for the victim. The protest saw violence and disruption in multiple locations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 11-08-2025 17:38 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 17:38 IST
Justice March Sparks Uproar: Kolkata's Streets in Turmoil
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Protests in Kolkata and Howrah turned violent during the 'Nabanna Chalo Abhiyan', marking one year since the rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor. The marchers demanded justice for the RG Kar Medical College victim.

Law enforcement agencies filed seven cases, citing chaos and confrontations at multiple points during the protest. The Kolkata Police registered five cases, while Howrah Police reported two, according to a police official.

Incidents included attacks on police, vandalism, and disruptions in public spaces. Authorities will move to register additional cases against political party members, reflecting ongoing tensions and demands for accountability and justice in the region.

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

 Global
2
Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

 Global
3
Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

 Global
4
Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teens at risk: How AI companion apps exploit mental health struggles

Legal gaps threaten safe use of generative AI in education

New tool monitors and controls personality shifts like sycophancy and hallucination in AI assistants

Scalable, secure and smart: ECBT architecture reinvents horticultural data chains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025