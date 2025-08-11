Left Menu

Tragic Temple Journey: Eight Women Perish in Pune Van Plunge

Eight women died and 25 others were injured after a pick-up van plunged off the road near a temple in Pune district. The vehicle lost control on hilly terrain, causing it to fall 25-30 feet. Local residents and police responded quickly, with ambulances arriving to aid the injured.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 11-08-2025 17:49 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 17:49 IST
Tragic Temple Journey: Eight Women Perish in Pune Van Plunge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic accident unfolded on Monday in Pune district as eight women lost their lives and 25 people sustained injuries after a pick-up van veered off a hilly road. The vehicle, carrying 30 to 35 passengers primarily women and children, plunged 25 to 30 feet into the ravine.

The incident occurred at around 1 pm near Papalwadi village as the group was headed toward the Shree Kshetra Mahadev Kundeshwar Temple in Khed tehsil to celebrate an auspicious day of the Shravan month. According to police, the driver lost control, causing the deadly plunge.

Authorities reported that locals immediately alerted the police, resulting in the dispatch of 10 ambulances to assist the injured. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed his condolences, offering Rs 4 lakh compensation to the families of the deceased.

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

 Global
2
Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

 Global
3
Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

 Global
4
Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teens at risk: How AI companion apps exploit mental health struggles

Legal gaps threaten safe use of generative AI in education

New tool monitors and controls personality shifts like sycophancy and hallucination in AI assistants

Scalable, secure and smart: ECBT architecture reinvents horticultural data chains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025