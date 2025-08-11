Tragic Temple Journey: Eight Women Perish in Pune Van Plunge

A tragic accident unfolded on Monday in Pune district as eight women lost their lives and 25 people sustained injuries after a pick-up van veered off a hilly road. The vehicle, carrying 30 to 35 passengers primarily women and children, plunged 25 to 30 feet into the ravine.

The incident occurred at around 1 pm near Papalwadi village as the group was headed toward the Shree Kshetra Mahadev Kundeshwar Temple in Khed tehsil to celebrate an auspicious day of the Shravan month. According to police, the driver lost control, causing the deadly plunge.

Authorities reported that locals immediately alerted the police, resulting in the dispatch of 10 ambulances to assist the injured. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed his condolences, offering Rs 4 lakh compensation to the families of the deceased.