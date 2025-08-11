Left Menu

Historic Bill Empowers Goa's Tribal Communities

The passage of a new bill, allowing reservation for Scheduled Tribes in Goa's legislative assembly, marks a victory for the state's tribal communities. Hailed by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, this legislation strengthens democracy by ensuring a voice for marginalized groups and promotes inclusivity and empowerment.

The Goa Chief Minister, Pramod Sawant, has lauded the historic passage of a bill granting reservations to Scheduled Tribes in the legislative assembly. This significant development fulfills a long-standing aspiration for the tribal communities in the state.

On Monday, the Rajya Sabha approved 'The Readjustment of Representation of Scheduled Tribes in Assembly Constituencies of the State of Goa Bill, 2025' through a voice vote, with notable absence of parliamentary debate. The Lok Sabha had earlier passed the legislation on August 5.

In a post on social media platform X, Sawant expressed that the bill would fortify democracy and empower tribal groups within Goa. The 40-member assembly will now include a reserved seat for the Scheduled Tribes, alongside the existing reservation for the Scheduled Castes, embodying the ethos of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

