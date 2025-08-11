Decades-Old Mystery: The Quest for Justice in the Case of Padmalatha

Nearly four decades after the death of a pre-university student in Dharmasthala, the victim's family remains committed in their search for justice.

Padmalatha's elder sister, Indravati, has filed a petition with the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to reopen the long-standing case and potentially exhume the body for further examination.

Indravati expressed hope that the ongoing SIT inquiries into mysterious deaths in the region may finally include her sister's case. Despite exhaustive investigations over the years, the family remains without closure, urging fresh action as SIT looks into related unsolved disappearances.

