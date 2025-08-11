Decades-Old Mystery: The Quest for Justice in the Case of Padmalatha
Thirty-nine years after Padmalatha's death, her family continues to seek justice. Indravati, her sister, has urged the Special Investigation Team to reopen the case, hoping recent investigations into suspicious deaths will reveal the truth. Earlier probes failed to resolve the mystery surrounding Padmalatha's disappearance and death.
Nearly four decades after the death of a pre-university student in Dharmasthala, the victim's family remains committed in their search for justice.
Padmalatha's elder sister, Indravati, has filed a petition with the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to reopen the long-standing case and potentially exhume the body for further examination.
Indravati expressed hope that the ongoing SIT inquiries into mysterious deaths in the region may finally include her sister's case. Despite exhaustive investigations over the years, the family remains without closure, urging fresh action as SIT looks into related unsolved disappearances.
