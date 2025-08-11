Arrest in Balasore: Man Charged with Abduction and Rape of Schoolgirl

A major incident unfolded in Balasore district, Odisha, as police arrested a 26-year-old accused of abducting and raping a Class-9 girl. The alleged crime took place on Sunday afternoon while the victim was cycling home from tuition classes.

The suspect, hailing from Antara village, intercepted the girl and reportedly forced her to a desolate area near Barada Ranital canal, where the crime took place. The locals responded by capturing and assaulting the accused, and set his motorcycle ablaze before police intervened.

A police team arrived swiftly, arresting the suspect and providing medical assistance to the victim, who was later transferred to a district hospital. Meanwhile, the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee has initiated a fact-finding mission, led by Bandita Parida, to gather further insights into the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)