Left Menu

Arrest in Balasore: Man Charged with Abduction and Rape of Schoolgirl

A 26-year-old man has been arrested in Balasore, Odisha, for allegedly abducting and raping a Class-9 girl. The incident occurred when she was returning home from tuition. Locals intervened, and the police promptly arrested the suspect. A fact-finding committee will investigate the case further.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Balasore | Updated: 11-08-2025 21:31 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 21:31 IST
Arrest in Balasore: Man Charged with Abduction and Rape of Schoolgirl
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A major incident unfolded in Balasore district, Odisha, as police arrested a 26-year-old accused of abducting and raping a Class-9 girl. The alleged crime took place on Sunday afternoon while the victim was cycling home from tuition classes.

The suspect, hailing from Antara village, intercepted the girl and reportedly forced her to a desolate area near Barada Ranital canal, where the crime took place. The locals responded by capturing and assaulting the accused, and set his motorcycle ablaze before police intervened.

A police team arrived swiftly, arresting the suspect and providing medical assistance to the victim, who was later transferred to a district hospital. Meanwhile, the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee has initiated a fact-finding mission, led by Bandita Parida, to gather further insights into the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI killing scientific creativity? New study warns of research skill collapse

Climate migration deepens urban inequality as myths sustain informal settlements

Remote sensing tech fuels global leap in wildfire detection and mapping

GenAI’s double-edged impact on education: Misconceptions, bias and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025