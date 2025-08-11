Arrest in Balasore: Man Charged with Abduction and Rape of Schoolgirl
A 26-year-old man has been arrested in Balasore, Odisha, for allegedly abducting and raping a Class-9 girl. The incident occurred when she was returning home from tuition. Locals intervened, and the police promptly arrested the suspect. A fact-finding committee will investigate the case further.
- Country:
- India
A major incident unfolded in Balasore district, Odisha, as police arrested a 26-year-old accused of abducting and raping a Class-9 girl. The alleged crime took place on Sunday afternoon while the victim was cycling home from tuition classes.
The suspect, hailing from Antara village, intercepted the girl and reportedly forced her to a desolate area near Barada Ranital canal, where the crime took place. The locals responded by capturing and assaulting the accused, and set his motorcycle ablaze before police intervened.
A police team arrived swiftly, arresting the suspect and providing medical assistance to the victim, who was later transferred to a district hospital. Meanwhile, the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee has initiated a fact-finding mission, led by Bandita Parida, to gather further insights into the incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Odisha
- Police
- arrest
- abduction
- rape
- Balasore
- crime
- investigation
- schoolgirl
- fact-finding
ALSO READ
Controversial Decision: IIM-C Allows Student Accused of Rape to Attend Classes
Murder Case Unveils Organised Crime Syndicate in Maharashtra
Outcry Over Alleged Rape of Dalit Girl in Bihar
Delta Pilot Facing Arrest Over Alleged Child Sex Crimes
Crackdown on Kidney Crime: Eight Arrested in Punjab Organ Trafficking Scandal