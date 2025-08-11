Left Menu

Urban Naxals Under Watch: Mumbai Police's Vigilance Spurs Controversy

Mumbai Police continue to monitor urban Naxals, incorporating measures under the Maharashtra Special Public Security Bill, 2024. While civil liberties concerns arise over its strict provisions, the focus remains on countering various threats, including terrorism, cybercrime and illegal immigration. The public is urged to aid in swiftly reporting crimes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 11-08-2025 21:40 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 21:40 IST
The presence of urban Naxals in Mumbai is a reality, confirmed by a senior police officer who highlighted ongoing surveillance by the force.

The recently passed Maharashtra Special Public Security Bill, 2024, aims to curb extremist activities, including urban Naxalism, drawing criticism from civil groups for potentially stifling dissent.

Mumbai's police focus on pressing challenges like terrorism and cybercrime and stress public cooperation for efficient crime reporting and prevention.

