Urban Naxals Under Watch: Mumbai Police's Vigilance Spurs Controversy

The presence of urban Naxals in Mumbai is a reality, confirmed by a senior police officer who highlighted ongoing surveillance by the force.

The recently passed Maharashtra Special Public Security Bill, 2024, aims to curb extremist activities, including urban Naxalism, drawing criticism from civil groups for potentially stifling dissent.

Mumbai's police focus on pressing challenges like terrorism and cybercrime and stress public cooperation for efficient crime reporting and prevention.

(With inputs from agencies.)