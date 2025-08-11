Left Menu

India on Alert: Countering Chinese Influence in the Indian Ocean

A parliamentary panel has raised alarms over China's growing presence and influence in the Indian Ocean Region, which may threaten India's security interests. Strengthening China-Pakistan naval ties further complicates the situation. Urgent action is recommended to enhance India's maritime capabilities and strategic alliances to safeguard regional stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2025 21:42 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 21:42 IST
India on Alert: Countering Chinese Influence in the Indian Ocean
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The parliamentary panel on external affairs has issued a warning over the growing Chinese presence in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), describing it as a major threat to India's national security and strategic interests. In its report, the panel emphasized the urgent need for India to address this challenge.

Equally concerning is the enhanced China-Pakistan naval cooperation, which facilitates joint military exercises and aids Pakistan's naval modernization. The report highlights that these developments could alter the balance of power in the region and undermine India's strategic autonomy.

The panel, led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, suggests bolstering India's deterrence capabilities and fostering strategic alliances with regional and global partners. The aim is to counterbalance the increasing influence China holds over maritime chokepoints under its Belt and Road Initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI killing scientific creativity? New study warns of research skill collapse

Climate migration deepens urban inequality as myths sustain informal settlements

Remote sensing tech fuels global leap in wildfire detection and mapping

GenAI’s double-edged impact on education: Misconceptions, bias and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025