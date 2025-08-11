India on Alert: Countering Chinese Influence in the Indian Ocean

The parliamentary panel on external affairs has issued a warning over the growing Chinese presence in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), describing it as a major threat to India's national security and strategic interests. In its report, the panel emphasized the urgent need for India to address this challenge.

Equally concerning is the enhanced China-Pakistan naval cooperation, which facilitates joint military exercises and aids Pakistan's naval modernization. The report highlights that these developments could alter the balance of power in the region and undermine India's strategic autonomy.

The panel, led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, suggests bolstering India's deterrence capabilities and fostering strategic alliances with regional and global partners. The aim is to counterbalance the increasing influence China holds over maritime chokepoints under its Belt and Road Initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)