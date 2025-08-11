India on Alert: Countering Chinese Influence in the Indian Ocean
A parliamentary panel has raised alarms over China's growing presence and influence in the Indian Ocean Region, which may threaten India's security interests. Strengthening China-Pakistan naval ties further complicates the situation. Urgent action is recommended to enhance India's maritime capabilities and strategic alliances to safeguard regional stability.
The parliamentary panel on external affairs has issued a warning over the growing Chinese presence in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), describing it as a major threat to India's national security and strategic interests. In its report, the panel emphasized the urgent need for India to address this challenge.
Equally concerning is the enhanced China-Pakistan naval cooperation, which facilitates joint military exercises and aids Pakistan's naval modernization. The report highlights that these developments could alter the balance of power in the region and undermine India's strategic autonomy.
The panel, led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, suggests bolstering India's deterrence capabilities and fostering strategic alliances with regional and global partners. The aim is to counterbalance the increasing influence China holds over maritime chokepoints under its Belt and Road Initiative.
