UN Chief Demands Probe into Journalist Deaths in Gaza

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the killing of journalists in Gaza, urging an independent investigation. His spokesperson emphasized the need for protection of media workers, as over 242 journalists have died in the conflict zone since the war began.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2025 22:08 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 22:08 IST
Antonio Guterres

The United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has strongly condemned the killing of Al Jazeera journalists during an Israeli air strike in Gaza, his spokesperson reported on Monday.

U.N. spokesperson Stephane Dujarric highlighted Guterres's call for an independent and impartial investigation into the deaths, underscoring the urgency of accountability for these latest incidents.

Dujarric also noted that over 242 journalists have been killed in Gaza since the conflict began, stressing that the safety and protection of journalists is essential for them to operate freely and without fear.

(With inputs from agencies.)

