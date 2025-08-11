Tragic Loss: Harassment Drives Young Woman to Suicide

A 26-year-old woman from Pune, identified as Sneha Zandge, tragically took her own life, reportedly due to ongoing harassment by her in-laws. The incident resulted in the arrest of four individuals, including Zandge's husband, police confirmed on Monday.

Sneha Zandge was found hanging at her Ambegaon Pathar residence on Sunday. Authorities acted swiftly after an FIR lodged by her father detailed severe accusations against seven individuals, alleging their role in coercing her to commit suicide.

In response, police arrested her husband, Vishal Zandge, along with three others, leveling charges under the Indian Penal Code, which include culpable homicide not amounting to murder and cruelty against a married woman.

(With inputs from agencies.)