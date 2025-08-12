Mausoleum Tension: Historical Dispute Sparks Controversy in Fatehpur
In Fatehpur, members of Hindu right-wing groups clashed over a mausoleum claimed to be a temple site. Over 150 people were booked for inciting unrest and vandalism. Police and political responses emphasized maintaining peace, while the incident spotlighted rising tensions between Hindu and Muslim communities.
- Country:
- India
In Fatehpur district, Hindu right-wing activists stirred tension at a mausoleum, claiming ancestral rights to pray at what they assert is a temple site. The commotion led to more than 150 individuals being booked for vandalism and disturbing peace on Monday.
A video circulating on social media captured protesters carrying saffron flags and chanting religious slogans at the tomb of Nawab Abu Samad. Superintendent of Police Anoop Kumar Singh confirmed no firearms were present during the disturbance, but vandalism did occur.
Political figures have voiced serious concerns over the incident, with Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak stating that the government expects peace and order. Meanwhile, local political dynamics are under further strain as accusations of exploiting religious tensions for electoral gains arise.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Fatehpur
- mausoleum
- temple
- controversy
- Hindu
- Muslim
- politics
- vandalism
- law and order
- right-wing
ALSO READ
Controversy Erupts Over Mosque Politics In Delhi
Parliament Debates 'Operation Sindoor': A Call for Unity Above Politics
When you (PM) travel to Arab nations and hug the sheikhs, do you ask them whether they are Hindus or Muslims: CM Mamata Banerjee in Bolpur.
Embracing Unity: RSS Chief's Message on True Hinduism
Heritage and Politics: A Drama of Chola Legacy