Mausoleum Tension: Historical Dispute Sparks Controversy in Fatehpur

In Fatehpur district, Hindu right-wing activists stirred tension at a mausoleum, claiming ancestral rights to pray at what they assert is a temple site. The commotion led to more than 150 individuals being booked for vandalism and disturbing peace on Monday.

A video circulating on social media captured protesters carrying saffron flags and chanting religious slogans at the tomb of Nawab Abu Samad. Superintendent of Police Anoop Kumar Singh confirmed no firearms were present during the disturbance, but vandalism did occur.

Political figures have voiced serious concerns over the incident, with Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak stating that the government expects peace and order. Meanwhile, local political dynamics are under further strain as accusations of exploiting religious tensions for electoral gains arise.

(With inputs from agencies.)